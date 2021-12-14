As the end of 2021 approaches, TV viewing continues to fade to grey as far as viewers are concerned.

With no fires (fingers crossed), COVID now a constant, and ScoMo still in the country at the start of his long-distance run at retaining office, viewers have turned right off news and current affairs. Over the past two weeks, audiences for the 6 to 7pm news on Seven and Nine are down more than 200,000 -- ABC audiences, though, are down only a few thousand. (The loss for Ten isn’t large either, but its base is pretty low.) Viewers for the ABC's 7.30 are down 50,000 to 100,000, and even a bit more on some nights.

It’s a seasonal thing, of course, but last year figures were higher because of the continuing impact of COVID here and offshore and the lockdown in Sydney.