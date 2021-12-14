JULIE RIKELMAN FOR JACKSON WOMEN’S HEALTH, THE LAST ABORTION CLINIC IN MISSISSIPPI: …And, in fact, the data has been very clear over the last 50 years that abortion has been critical to women's equal participation in society. It's been critical to their health, to their lives, their ability to pursue-“

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN ROBERTS OF THE US SUPREME COURT: I'm sorry, what -- what kind of data is that?

MS RIKELMAN: I would refer the Court to the brief of the economists in this case [that] compiles data showing studies based actually on causal inference, showing that it's the legalisation of abortion and not other changes that have had these benefits for women in society, and, again, those benefits are clear for education, for the ability to pursue a profession, for the ability to have-