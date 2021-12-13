A summer Sunday evening and viewers tuned out as we head into the silly season. Seven won on reduced numbers because of the tip and giggle BBL. News numbers from 6pm to 7pm were down more than 360,000 from a week ago for the Seven and Nine News.

In the regions the top five were: Seven News, 394,000; Nine News, 281,000; 60 Minutes summer, 222,000; Death in Paradise (repeat), 213,000; Total Control, 187,000.

Network channel share: