The Julian Assange challenge is creeping closer and closer to home. Despite all the “not my problem” brush-offs by successive prime ministers, it’s all set to turn up — sooner or later — on Australia’s doorstep.
The United States government assured the UK’s High Court that if he’s convicted, Assange would be allowed to serve any sentence in an Australian prison.
It’s great to see British courts eager to uphold tradition: recognising Australia as the jail of choice for political prisoners of the great empire of the moment. But it implicates the Australian government in the pursuit of Assange after all its efforts to waive it off as an American thing.
That 10-year chase by the US government threatens to rewrite journalistic practice in democratic societies for the worse — including in Australia. It’s taking two big whacks out of accountability journalism: restraining how journalists can engage with sources, and limiting what the law will consider “the press” that might be entitled to freedom.
Australian governments have long followed the US in targeting the supply side of confidential information that journalists rely on to challenge governments, persecuting and jailing whistleblowers and leakers. Now, starting under Donald Trump and continuing under Joe Biden, it is targeting the demand side — the journalists who take that confidential information and use it to hold governments to account.
The details of the law turn on the arcania of US constitutional and national security law. But here’s the bad news: the US framework is better for an independent media than the Australian one. Whatever US prosecutors and courts decide, it’s likely to end up worse in Australia.
The core charge is that by receiving and publishing “top secret” information (the cache of US diplomatic cables leaked by Chelsea Manning) Assange breached the US World War I-era Espionage Act. (He’s separately charged for conspiracy under anti-hacking laws for allegedly coaching Manning in how to secretly download the cables.)
It’s not the first time the Espionage Act has been used for things other than, well, spying. Daniel Ellsberg was charged under the act for leaking the Pentagon Papers (the charges were dismissed) and WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning was convicted (her sentence was commuted to seven years served by Barack Obama).
Earlier presidents had pulled back from using the act against journalists. In 1975 under Gerald Ford, the US decided not to proceed against Seymour Hersh for breaking the My Lai massacre story, and Obama refrained from using it against Assange.
Will Australian authorities approach Australian espionage laws and journalism with the Ford-Obama restraint or the Trump-Biden enthusiasm? Hard to say. National laws were “updated” and expanded in 2018 after an earlier 2002 Howard-era “update”. There is no news reporting defence under the laws.
Australia’s security agencies have indicated they consider document leaks like those of Manning or Edward Snowden to be equivalent to espionage. In 2019, the Australian Federal Police raided the home of journalist Annika Smethurst and the offices of the ABC over other national security breaches that similarly provide no protection for journalists.
The US government under Trump and Biden dismiss press freedom concerns, saying Assange “is no journalist” and the manner in which he solicited information was not journalism. They’ve been encouraged by a bit of old media sneering at the WikiLeaks model. “We regarded Assange throughout as a source, not as a partner or collaborator,” The New York Times editor Bill Keller said in 2011.
Maybe. Whether Assange is a journalist or not, WikiLeaks was certainly doing journalism. That same year, it was awarded the Walkley award for most outstanding contribution to journalism. (Disclosure: I was part of the award panel.)
The Friday night decision by the UK High Court overruled a lower court ruling that although Assange should be extradited, he was too ill given the possibility of the sort of mistreatment endured by Manning. The offer of transportation to the colonies on conviction was part of the “you can trust us” package put together by the US in response.
There’s now a further appeal by Assange, together with a separate appeal against the extradition decision. Then there’s the US trial and appeals, almost certainly to the US Supreme Court.
Seems there’s a long way to go before Australia has to air out a prison cell. Meanwhile, Assange remains in jail in the UK.
Should the Morrison government intervene on Assange's behalf?
Should the Morrison government intervene on Assange’s behalf? The answer has to be YES.
Applying the criteria of leaking there are two issues
Truth – John Howard should be in jail for “Children Overboard.”
Official Secrets – Dutton should be in jail but I can’t tell you why.
“you can trust us”
Why?
American assurances haven’t been worth the paper they are scribbled on for the last 400 yrs!
Indeed. The most recent high profile example of the US prison system’s ethos is the suicide of Jeffrey Epstein.
Suicide or ‘suicide’? Epstein was a disgrace and a trial would have been a revelation.
Thanks for that excellent article Chris. Of course, I agree entirely with the comments that you make and the sentiment that you express.
In fact, only last night I was thinking that Crikey seemed to have been strangely quiet about the plight of Julian Assange, so it was most pleasing to read your piece today.
In the west in general and in countries such as Australia and America in particular, we do enjoy a degree of
‘freedom of the press’ and freedom of speech’, certainly far more so than in countries such as China or Russia, to name but two. However, that freedom only goes so far.
When whistleblowers such as Julian and others who you mention in your article such as Daniel Ellsberg, Seymour Hersh (what an appalling atrocity he exposed!) Chelsea Manning, Edward Snowden and Annika Smethurst, expose really important things, it is they who are pursued and very likely punished.
I am appalled, saddened and angry at the way the Australian government, Her Majesties ‘Opposition’ and the main-stream media have all, by-and-large, ignored Julian’s plight over the years. Successive Australian Governments have been too busy burying their noses between Uncle Sam’s buttocks to notice anything untoward in his behavior toward citizens of this country. These governments are to be condemned for their inaction in this matter and for their treatment of whistleblowers in general.
Your article Chris, again emphasizes the crucial importance of good journalism and the existence of organizations like Crikey in exposing the dark side of our governments and our society.
Thank you very much!
Even George Christensen supports the release of Assange – ergo it must be a no-brainer.
It’s surprising that Murdoch isn’t spinning the freedom of the press angle on this matter as it could easily be one of his journos next…if the US govt dared.
Honestly, that makes me more suspicious. After all, Assange appears to have collaborated with Roger Stone, the darling of English-speaking fascists.
We are all responsible for Assange’s crucifixion…….because I can find few people willing to speak against “absolute national sovereignty”, and reform the UNSC so that it can carry out its security function without the veto power currently held by the 5 permanent members. Recall Doc Evatt’s original vision; in 1946 he resisted the enforced adoption of the veto by the US and USSR, against the wishes of delegates from smaller countries.
Hence the current insanity of ‘legal’ war, in the the age of MAD no less, which means the spooks industry (euphemistically called ‘national security’) has to be hidden and protected by competing governments, at all costs.
Don’t say you are not responsible for Assange’s crucifixion, when you accept the absurd concept of “legal war” as a dispute settlement mechanism between nations.