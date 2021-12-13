There are huge concerns for Australia’s Indigenous population as Queensland reopened its borders at 1am and Western Australia expected to announce when it will reopen later today.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander populations in regional areas have vaccination rates as low as 38%. Targeted communication campaigns arrived too late and a distrust of politicians fuelled hesitancy.

Although the Commonwealth has targeted 30 Aboriginal communities bringing about a surge in vaccinations, much of this is too little, too late with poor messaging and staff shortages leaving vaccination gaps across the country.