On the unofficial campaign trail in Geelong last week, Scott Morrison began singing the praises of the ute. Specifically, a statue of a big ute on a stick.

"Well, I love utes," the prime minister said. "How good are utes? And how good would a big ute be?"

This is key to the Morrison brand. Daggy dad, blokes, beer, baseball caps, eskies, footy.... utes. ScoMo again wants the electorate to forget he's a career Liberal Party hack and fall for the blue-collar-bloke's-bloke cosplay.