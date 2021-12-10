A parliamentary report born from a push for a royal commission into Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp has thrown its support behind such an inquiry -- a proposal that was immediately rejected by both major parties.

On Thursday the Senate's Environment and Communications References Committee published its media diversity in Australia report. Led by Sarah Hanson-Young and featuring members from both major parties, the inquiry was the end result of a Kevin Rudd-led petition that received more than 500,000 signatures.

More than 9000 submissions were made (including 4400 collected by GetUp). The committee held five days of hearings, which included appearances by Rudd, Malcolm Turnbull, News Corp’s global head Robert Thomson and its Australian CEO Michael Miller, and senior management figures from prominent Australian media companies.