The whole day was saved by Test cricket -- or rather the final session and Travis Head’s century. 954,000 watched it on Seven, 238,000 on Foxtel. So it was Seven’s night because the cricket ran past 6pm and lifted Seven’s early evening and its 7mate digital channel.

However, must make mention of Bluey's numbers -- 420,000 for the AM, 324,000 for the PM, 744,000 all told. Surely a Logie winner in 2022.

Regional top 5: Seven News 6.30, 440,000; Seven News, 428,000; Cricket: First Ashes Test, Day 2, Session 3, 315,000; Nine News 6.30, 281,000; 7pm ABC News, 279,000.