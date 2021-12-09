Test cricket, day one: two sessions of play, one of rain. The two sessions averaged 536,000 on Seven and 201,000 on Foxtel.

Hard Quiz was the most watched non-news and current affairs program with 749,000, followed by Gruen with 693,000. Nice summer numbers for the ABC, which also offered solid journalism on 7.30 with the 20-minute Maddie Groves interview, which attracted 684,000. A good presentation, and all those print and TV sports journos who wrote thousands of words about why she pulled out of the Olympic trials were forced to watch an interview -- done in London -- with the sort of detail that showed up the flat-footed Australian-based writers.

In the end. boredom won the night from Seven, Nine, Ten and the ABC.