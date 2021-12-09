It’s been almost a month since Omicron was detected in Botswana, and its subsequent spread to more than 30 countries. The COVID-19 variant, which is expected to become the dominant strain around the world and which has a staggering 50 mutations compared with Delta, sent scientists into a frenzy trying to figure out how the mutations would stand up against vaccines.

As of this morning, the results are in: preliminary data has found those who have been vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer had 40 times fewer COVID-19 neutralising antibodies against Omicron, meaning they are less protected.

Fortunately, booster shots could offer improved protection -- but new research shows fewer Australians are willing to go in for a third dose.