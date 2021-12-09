Dr Leslie Cannold used to present Both Sides Now, but now she’s cutting to the chase: what’s the right way to go? In Everyday Dilemmas, Cannold brings her ethical training to your problems. Send your questions to [email protected] with “Dear Leslie” in the subject line. She might even reply…

Dear Leslie,

I have so far avoided protesting about Dan Andrews' approach to the pandemic, but having just read the ombudsman's report on border closures with New South Wales last winter, I’m disgusted. How can I vent my rage and frustration without looking like an anti-vaxxer nut job?