Two intriguing realities have been confirmed in recent days. The first is that the Morrison government and the pro-Coalition media are campaigning vigorously already on government spending. The second is that the Morrison government is Australia’s highest-spending administration on record.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told Sky News last week that “the Labor Party are addicted to higher spending and higher taxes. And we saw that at the last election.”

He added later, regarding Labor Leader Anthony Albanese, that “he's addicted, as the left of the Labor Party are, to high taxes and more spending”.