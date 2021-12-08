There's a saying in politics that the moment you reach the point of being sick to death of repeating a message over and over, that's probably when voters are only just starting to hear it.

Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe seems to be adopting the same approach to communicating what's driving the Bank's monetary policy decisions -- but with financial markets and neoliberal commentators on monetary policy standing in for disengaged voters.

After yesterday's December meeting, Lowe again said repeatedly he wants wages growth. Inflation is lower in Australia than elsewhere, he says, and it's because of "only modest wages growth".