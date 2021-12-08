If you were wondering whether Australia’s media has learnt anything from the last election, these past few days have given us the answer: no. No, they have not.
Take Sunday night’s television news: Albanese following up Friday’s long-awaited climate change policy with an education offering, wrapped in a soft campaign launch for “A better future”; Morrison fanboying racing cars in Bathurst, stumbling over his “windscreen not rear-view mirror” talking point for the day.
Wondering which got the best coverage? Don’t. If you’ve been paying attention, you already know -- it was Morrison visuals all the way down, the 2019 election action man redux, subtweeting electrical vehicles with the roar of internal combustion on the way through.
