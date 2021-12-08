Australia’s green energy transition will not just magically happen -- it needs to be made to happen. The key is having the various efforts required -- financial capital, engineering, government support and environmental regulation -- all working in concert.

Most modern economics is about how to allocate resources, either through the invisible hand of the market or the visible hand of the firm. And, of course, how government can best assist -- either by internalising externalities or by getting out of the way.

But there is a more recent strand of economics that focuses on how economic activity is coordinated.