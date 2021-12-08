There are calls to stop Australian police from using a new technology it claims can predict what someone looks like -- down to ancestry and facial features -- for fears that it will be used for racial profiling.

On Sunday the Australian Federal Police announced it has begun using “Massively Parallel Sequencing” (MPS) as part of its criminal investigations.

“The new technology ... can provide predictions for visual traits of criminals from the DNA they leave at a crime scene allowing investigators to predict gender, biogeographical ancestry, eye colour and, in coming months, hair colour,” it said.