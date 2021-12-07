Scott Morrison is desperate to draft former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian as the Liberal Party’s star candidate to win back the blue-ribbon seat of Warringah.

“I think she'd be great,” the prime minister said yesterday. “I think, as I've said before, the way that Gladys Berejiklian has been treated over these events, I think has been shameful.”

Berejiklian quit state politics in October after the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption announced it was investigating whether she had breached public trust during her secret relationship with disgraced former MP Daryl Maguire.