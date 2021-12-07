"It's not the despair... it's the hope!" John Cleese whines in Clockwise. I think the sentiment is originally from Pascal's Pensees, but you gets what you gets. Progressives and rusteds are having the first real feels that we might be in this.

They're/we're resigned to Labor's no-target strategy, the odd choice of a 43% target (the meaning of everything plus one?), and the hope that the Coalition has become such a disgusting rabble that enough people in some key seats will be persuaded that some sort of order must be restored.

They quietly expect that victory has become likely. Here's one small and one big reason why they probably shouldn't.