I’m a bad Muslim. I love a good roast pork, I drink alcohol, and I skip the prayers five times a day.
But Islam is a big part of me, especially in my formative years. As a teenager in the city of Bandung, Indonesia, my holy grounds were the mosque and mosh pits of punk concerts — and my favourite band was Bad Religion.
But I also learnt a great deal about Islam and used it in my daily life to guide my actions. I still do. I also still get annoyed at narrow-minded views of Islam, especially when it happens in journalism, an industry I love and do research on as an academic.
And despite welcoming the actions of the South Sudanese complainants to the Human Rights Commission that led to Peta Credlin’s apology, I wonder: would Sky News have apologised if the South Sudanese, as Credlin falsely thought, were dominantly Muslims? Would it then air “positive” news stories about the community as it has promised? Or would it have revelled in the complaint and dug deeper into the well of fear towards Islam it conscientiously dug in the past few years?
I applaud Sky News for wanting to tell the stories of South Sudanese communities, but in this I am reminded of former PM Tony Abbott’s saviourism when he prioritised Syrian Christians as accepted immigrants in Australia and playing into the good immigrant/bad immigrant talking point that has been used by other politicians in wealthy countries.
Will these stories of South Sudanese Australians be an example of media saviourism, where only good immigrants, as defined by conservative Australia, are portrayed? I certainly hope not. I hope they will tell stories that delve into the complexities of the South Sudanese people as humans, many of whom have experienced tragic conflicts.
The deep well of fear towards Muslims built by media in Australia has not been built exclusively by Sky News, but what’s available online from Credlin’s history of commentary could give us a sense of what’s in the well. The one that sums up the problem is a video from November 2018 in which she commented on the Bourke Street attack that killed Melbourne café owner Sisto Malaspina.
In that video, Islam Must Learn Modernity and Pluralism, what grated on me was Credlin’s call for Islam to have “its own version of enlightenment” while contrasting the story of Malaspina, who indeed was a great man, with the “monster that killed him”, Hassan Khalif Shire Ali, who was inspired by the Islamic State, again playing into the bad immigrant/good immigrant framework.
I would also call Shire Ali a monster, but I would not be so quick, as Credlin was, to command Australian Muslims, like me, to have serious conversations about terrorism. Because we already do. This is our story, too. Even as a bad Muslim, this is my story. We are already feeling under siege and defensive every time there’s news of violence. We already have serious conversations about this every day.
Moreover, enlightenment and democracy are not a one-off project — even in Western countries these are continuous projects that Muslims have been a part of in upholding around the world. I feel silly saying this, since it sounds so obvious, but maybe it isn’t for Credlin — who thought it was OK to attack South Sudanese people when she thought they were Muslims who broke COVID rules at the end of Ramadan and did not speak English.
Again this problem does not exclusively belong to Sky News. Media organisations in Australia need to learn, slowly, to tell better stories about modernity and pluralism. And to do this well, one of the challenges is to accept the complexities of Islam. To borrow a quote from a great Islamic reformer who does not come from the West (yes, Rita Panahi, they exist), Gus Dur: “We need Islam that is amiable, not Islam that is irascible.”
Maybe we need media organisations that can also be more amiable to Islam, too.
It was probably because she assumed South Sudanese were Muslims that she felt safe in attacking them. It shows her ignorance as well as her nastiness.
But – now don’t get me wrong, I deplore Tony Abbott as much as the next Crikey reader – his grounds for prioritising Christian refugees was that Christians were being persecuted, as happens in some Muslim countries. Even so, selection should have been based on who was in most danger.
She’s a horrible grub
Irrespective of the fake apology, after such an egregious and erroneous rant, why does this woman still have a job?
She does the bidding of her dark masters, and succumbs not to the sins of thought, logic or research.
Waiting for an opening in a Zombie movie,I believe.
Thanks Tito, particularly point “Moreover, enlightenment and democracy are not a one-off project — even in Western countries these are continuous projects that Muslims have been a part of in upholding around the world.”
Any of us who want to feel “superior” thanks to our “Western” traditions might want to reflect on that – particularly in the Australia of Scott Morrison who seems surprisingly averse to any sort of scrutiny or accountability.
Tito, I disagree entirely with your comment that:
“The deep well of fear towards Muslims built by media in Australia …..”
That ‘deep well of fear towards Muslims’ that you refer to has been built by the more extreme practitioners of your religion, rather than the ‘media in Australia’. The media report on the activities of extremists and criminals. You are, to a certain extent Tito, ‘shooting the messenger’. As a lecturer in journalism, you must be well aware of this fact. If fact, I would submit Tito, that much of the media in this country has given your religion more than a fair go in its reporting.
I have to tell you Tito, I am an ‘Islamophobe’. I fear your religion. I do not feel comfortable having to live beside it at all. Why would I feel this way? Well just two examples of many possible will suffice.
Firstly, lets look at some (not too explicit photos)
https://www.google.com/search?sxsrf=ALeKk003shbOEofwKD5OSM5tAPhEcHp9wQ:1628546287025&source=univ&tbm=isch&q=image+placard+behead+those+who+insult+the+prophet&client=firefox-b-d&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjGu8DX96TyAhVISX0KHTBsCc4QjJkEegQIBBAC&biw=1760&bih=811
Secondly, there was the Rotherham grooming scandal in England and the appalling way it was handled by the police who, for years were more interested in being ‘politically correct’ rather than bringing the perpetrators of these crimes to justice. I would have like to provided a link to a Panorama program entitled “Stolen Childhoods: The Grooming Scandal”, but unfortunately it is no longer available.
There are of course, umpteen other reasons that I could provide but space considerations dictate that I should settle for these two.
For a view from Blighty, try Bonehead O’Nihill’s BCM rant –
https://www.spiked-online.com/2021/12/03/the-great-islamophobia-con/
You’re blaming the whole religion for the actions of an ignorant few. There are some pretty nasty Christians (eg the Americans who murdered an abortion doctor), Hindus and Buddhists out there too. Not to mention atheists.
Like Sinatra’s ”too few to mention…”?
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/dec/03/pakistan-sri-lankan-man-priyantha-diyawadana-tortured-killed-alleged-blasphemy-sialkot
Yes, that’s the sort of thing I was thinking of in my first comment.
But there’s also this sort of thing:
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-58406194
Agree except for practicing Buddhists.
https://theconversation.com/where-did-buddhism-get-its-reputation-for-peace-157206
Woopwoop, I do not disagree with your remarks for a moment. But this proselytizing religion has some considerable ‘form’ at the state level. I am not only referring to the recently dismantled ISIS ‘caliphate’, but to the influence of Islam in countries such as Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, just to name a few.
I am a male and I worry about its increasing global influence. I am glad that I am not a female or a homosexual. And yes, Woopwoop, I am very well aware that females and homosexuals can be treated poorly by other religions but if I was in either of those groups, then Islam is the religion that I would least likely want to be associated with. I am an avowed atheist myself Woopwoop, so I can take a disinterested and objective look at the lot of these purveyors of hocus pocus and superstition. I fear this one the most with Catholicism coming in a close second.
Firstly, Robert, given that over one billion humans follow Islam to a greater or lesser extent, then no, I don’t consider just two examples – especially ones that have been chosen specifically because they support your argument – to be sufficient.
Second, where does your knowledge of Islam and Muslims come from? If you have made an extensive, even-handed study of Islam in both its historic and current contexts yourself, so that your personal opinion is based on personally acquired information, then your opinion might be considered reasonably independent. If, however and in the more likely scenario, your impression of Islam is drawn primarily from the media and the information it provides to you, then what you put forward is a circular argument.
Moreover, it is a circular argument that neatly illustrates what Tito was talking about, so thank you for that.
I do not feel comfortable having to live beside people with two arms and two legs. One of them burgled my house once ….
And those people next door – they just don’t look like me….