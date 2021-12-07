Comparisons with the Donald always risk being overstated, but Australia has reached a Trumpian moment with Scott Morrison: he is actively seeking to undermine the rule of law by not merely refusing to establish any meaningful kind of federal integrity body, but by seeking to destroy existing, effective state integrity bodies that might hold him and his political colleagues to account.

If the immediate goal of him boosting Gladys Berejiklian as a potential candidate for Warringah is to add one to the Coalition's seat tally at the election, the broader goal is to prevent and nullify any independent accountability systems.

It's difficult to overstate how passionately Morrison hates the idea of accountability, or any system or standard against which he can be assessed that he doesn't control. He passionately loathes it. From the start of his ministerial career, Morrison has sought to shut down capacity for external scrutiny of his actions, invoking the fiction of "on-water matters" to throw a blanket of secrecy over most of his activities as immigration minister and pushing the AFP to investigate journalists to identify immigration whistleblowers.