The BBL game between Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat on Seven last night really should have done better than 585,000 nationally, and the 157,000 on Foxtel was low-ish as well. That’s a total of 742,000 for the game, down on the near million on Sunday night for both Seven and Foxtel.

It was Nine’s night from Seven, the ABC and Ten. Tonight would appear to provide more of the same -- the BBL is the movement in new programming; The Dog House Australia on Ten the non-sport highlight.

Regional top 5: Seven News, 542,000; Seven News 6.30, 521,000; ACA, 317,000; 7pm ABC News 317,000; Nine News 6.30, 316,000.