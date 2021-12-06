Supercars Race 31 at Bathurst on Seven yesterday -- 1.241 million watched the race; 371,000 watched it on Foxtel. The Podium was watched by 1.332 million; 285,000 on Foxtel. (However, there was no one to hand out the special Fossil Fools award to Seven and the winners, although ScoMo went close -- he missed out because he wasn’t carrying his lump of coal.)

The weekdays and weekends feel long when there’s no ratings recorded and the TV networks (apart from the ABC and SBS) switch off or slow down for the summer. Insiders ended yesterday, back on January 30. Landline’s gone to summer, as has 60 Minutes. In the lead-up to the 2022 election, it's as though the networks think we all go to sleep; after the past couple of summers we've had -- full of fires and viruses -- perhaps a bit of a zzzzz might be handy.

The highlight of the weekend was The Power of The Dog on Netflix. Directed by Jane Campion and starring Benedict Cumberbatch -- top movie.