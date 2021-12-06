Sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins has made 28 recommendations on how to fix Parliament's toxic workplace culture -- the culture which has led one in three staffers to experience sexual harassment at work. They range from gender quotas to best practice training for staffers, although two in particular will be critical in creating change.

Jenkins recommended two bodies be established: a joint standing committee on parliamentary standards and "a consultative parliamentary body" that would recommend and endorse new policies and procedures for managing parliamentarians.

These bodies -- which surprisingly don't already exist -- would give Parliament power to manage how people behave within the workplace.