Online retail businesses thought they might get a chance to relax after 2020. Clean up the mess created by an unforeseen online shopping onslaught. Get on top of things. Take a breath and get strategic.

Instead a renewed tidal wave of online shopping hit them.

As the next graph shows, Australians' fervour for online shopping ebbed only very briefly after 2020. After a tiny pause it redoubled and surged to a new high. We are shopping online in ways and volumes never before seen. No wonder the country’s delivery systems are a stressed-out mess.