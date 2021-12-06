George Christensen's continued embrace of increasingly extreme and fringe ideas has tightened even further with an appearance on a show hosted by one of the world’s most prominent conspiracy theorists, Alex Jones.

Jones has spent decades broadcasting conspiracy theories and misinformation including anti-vaccine ideas, "Pizzagate" and QAnon, in addition to claiming that events such as 9/11, the Oklahoma City bombing and the Charlottesville car attack were hoaxes or "false flag" operations.

Just this month, a Connecticut judge ruled that Jones would be liable for costs in the defamation case brought by the parents of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting after the host repeatedly called the attack a hoax.