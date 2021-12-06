Note: the following story contains references to suicide and sexual abuse.

It was 4.43pm on September 2 when Andrew called. The precise time matters because of what he had to say and what happened in the next 90 minutes.

Andrew Coffey is his name. He's brave to use it because he has been through the mill and he was about to expose it all in detail. He insisted that what he was about to say should be recorded and then given to the ABC's 7.30. His reasons will become clear.