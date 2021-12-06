Crikey
Crikey Talks

A very Crikey Christmas 2021

How can we possibly unpack the dumpster-fire that has been 2021?

Join Crikey’s Charlie Lewis and Imogen Champagne, as they bring the merry gang of Crikey journos back together again to celebrate surviving another pandemic year, and reflect on the pleasure and pain of 2021!

We are also thrilled to have the 2021 Australian of the Year, Grace Tame, joining us to farewell such an incredible 12 months.

What burning questions do you have for Grace and the team of Crikey journos about the year that was? This is your chance to have those questions answered.

We also need your help as we compile our nominations for Crikey story of 2021, the annual 2021 Person of the Year, and 2021 Arsehat of the Year:

  • Crikey story of 2021 – What was the scoop, the story, the column, the tip that caught your attention in the past 12 months?
  • Person of the Year – Who took a stand in 2021? Who impressed you? Who made your year a little more enjoyable?
  • Arsehat of the Year – Who was your least favourite person in 2021? Who really pushed your pandemic anxiety to the next level? (Note: Dutton cannot be nominated, to give others a chance at winning)

Pour yourself a glass of your favourite beverage, pop on your santa hat and join us as we laugh, and cry and say goodbye to 2021.

Speakers

Charlie Lewis Tips and Murmurs Editor

Charlie Lewis

Tips and Murmurs Editor @theshufflediary
Charlie pens Crikey's daily Tips and Murmurs column and also writes on industrial relations, politics and culture. He previously worked across government and unions and was a researcher on RN's Daily Planet. He currently co-hosts Spin Cycle on Triple R radio.
Imogen Champagne Audience Editor

Imogen Champagne

Audience Editor @ImogenChampagne
Imogen is audience editor at Crikey. Before joining Crikey she was an engagement editor at The Correspondent, managed communications and events at the Sydney Southeast Asia Centre, and worked as the digital manager at NGO Sunrise Cambodia.
Grace Tame 2021 Australian of the Year

Grace Tame

2021 Australian of the Year @tamepunk
Grace Tame is an Australian activist and advocate for survivors of sexual assault. Grace has become an advocate for others, focusing on helping people understand how grooming and psychological manipulation work and breaking down the stigmas associated with sexual assault.
Bernard Keane Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor @BernardKeane
Bernard is Crikey's political editor. Before that he was Crikey's Canberra press gallery correspondent, covering politics, national security and economics. Bernard was a policy adviser and speechwriter in transport and communications. He is also the author of several books dealing with politics and related issues, including War on the Internet.
Amber Schultz Associate Editor

Amber Schultz

Associate Editor @AmberMaySchultz
Amber is the Associate Editor at Crikey. She has been shortlisted for two Young Walkley Awards, was the 2021 Mumbrella Young Writer of the Year for her coverage of sexual violence, and in 2018 completed the Jacoby-Walkley scholarship. She holds two Master degrees and previously worked for The Age, Nine News and ABC's Tonightly.
Kishor Napier-Raman Politics Reporter

Kishor Napier-Raman

Politics Reporter
Kishor is a federal politics reporter for Crikey, based in the Canberra press gallery. He writes news and analysis with a focus on foreign policy, legal affairs and government transparency. Previously, he was a general reporter in Crikey's Sydney office, where he started in 2018 while completing an arts/law degree at the University of Sydney.
Georgia Wilkins News Editor

Georgia Wilkins

News Editor @georgiamareew
Georgia is a senior reporter at Crikey. Previously Georgia has worked as a journalist in Australia and overseas, including six years as a reporter for The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald covering corporate misconduct, multinational tax avoidance and wrongdoing at the big end of town.
Margot Saville Columnist

Margot Saville

Columnist @MargotSaville
Margot Saville is a Columnist for Crikey. Margot practised as a lawyer for one year before becoming a journalist in 1987. She has worked at The Australian, ABC Television, the Nine Network and The Sydney Morning Herald.
Michael Bradley Legal Correspondent

Michael Bradley

Legal Correspondent @marquelawyers
Michael Bradley is a freelance writer and managing partner at Sydney firm Marque Lawyers, which was created in 2008 with the singular ambition of completely changing the way law is practised.

What is Crikey Talks?

It’s our program of monthly online live events, exclusive to Crikey subscribers, and enjoyed from the comfort of wherever you are.

When you join our monthly online Crikey Talks, you’ll get YOUR questions answered by our very special guests, including Prof Peter Doherty, Anthony Albanese, Malcolm Turnbull, Gillian Triggs and more coming soon.

Also watch unique behind-the-scenes journalist insights, and ask the questions you want answered about media, business, politics, climate change, culture and more.

