How can we possibly unpack the dumpster-fire that has been 2021?

Join Crikey’s Charlie Lewis and Imogen Champagne, as they bring the merry gang of Crikey journos back together again to celebrate surviving another pandemic year, and reflect on the pleasure and pain of 2021!

We are also thrilled to have the 2021 Australian of the Year, Grace Tame, joining us to farewell such an incredible 12 months.

What burning questions do you have for Grace and the team of Crikey journos about the year that was? This is your chance to have those questions answered.

We also need your help as we compile our nominations for Crikey story of 2021, the annual 2021 Person of the Year, and 2021 Arsehat of the Year:

Crikey story of 2021 – What was the scoop, the story, the column, the tip that caught your attention in the past 12 months?

Person of the Year – Who took a stand in 2021? Who impressed you? Who made your year a little more enjoyable?

Arsehat of the Year – Who was your least favourite person in 2021? Who really pushed your pandemic anxiety to the next level? (Note: Dutton cannot be nominated, to give others a chance at winning)

Pour yourself a glass of your favourite beverage, pop on your santa hat and join us as we laugh, and cry and say goodbye to 2021.

Sign up below to join the party.