The highlight of last night was the ABC's 7.30, with Laura Tingle’s no-holds-barred takedown of Christian Porter’s appalling career. It was also the most watched program from 7.30-to-8pm, with 705,000 viewers.

Q+A with 421,000 ended last night in the usual miasma of COVID, culture wars and politics. Just what does John Roskam bring to any debate? A Trumpian view of Australia?

Overall, though, Nine’s night from Seven, the ABC and Ten -- we're now getting deeper into the summer trough.