New albums by Taylor Swift, a pop-music genius, and Lana Del Rey, a pop-culture project, illustrate two extremes of the musical spectrum.
Red (Taylor's Version). Taylor Swift. Republic Records.
Blue Banisters. Lana Del Rey. Interscope/Polydor Records.
Of the deluge of pop music of a certain type -- hitting the market just in time for Christmas -- Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift represent its opposite extremes.
Read more about the new releases from Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey...
Already a subscriber? Log in to keep reading.
Or, register your email address for a FREE 21-day trial.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.