Dr Leslie Cannold used to present Both Sides Now, but now she’s cutting to the chase: what’s the right way to go? In Everyday Dilemmas, Cannold brings her ethical training to your problems. Send your questions to [email protected] with “Dear Leslie” in the subject line. She might even reply…

Dear Leslie,

My mum told me this story when I was young. Her brother was a sailor. At port, a cousin and her new husband and baby came to see him. He -- my uncle -- threw the baby in the air but she hit the low ceiling and died instantly. He has been outcast from the family since; no one even knows if he’s alive. My question is: was that the right way to respond?