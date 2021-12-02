Bluey rounded up 428,000 for the morning fresh ep and 271,000 for the repeat later on -- 699,000 in total. Still ruling!

With 827,000 nationally, the ABC's Hard Quiz was the most watched non-news program, followed by Gruen with 805,000.

The ABC is doing what a TV network is supposed to do -- program new content that viewers can sample and settle down with. Nine, Seven and Ten are in summer mode -- Ten to conserve cash until early January when I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here starts its 2022 season, Seven until the cricket starts next week and it can send everyone off on holidays and save money, and Nine until the tennis starts early in the new year.