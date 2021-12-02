When Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Attorney-General Michaelia Cash announced a social media bill, they said it was about one thing: stopping online anonymous trolling.

“The government is going to take further steps to protect Australians and, in particular, young Australians online because that is what we all deserve,” Cash said.

More became clear on Wednesday. The Attorney-General’s Department released an exposure draft of the Social Media (Anti-Trolling) Bill, along with a commitment to establish an inquiry investigating online harms. What these show is that, beyond the spin, this law is primarily about cleaning up a messy High Court decision about defamation.