Yesterday the Morrison government’s highly controversial voter ID laws were tossed into the bin where progressives and Labor said they always belonged.

In return, Labor helped the government pass a diluted version of a sweeping bill which will force charities to retrospectively declare donors and lower the threshold to declare political spending.

Critics say the bill, pushed through in the twilight of the parliamentary year with little scrutiny, will lead to a quiet assault on the charities sector, burying organisations under red tape through a raft of unworkable provisions.