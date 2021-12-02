There are fresh questions over a quarantine business scheme set up by close friends of the prime minister, with conflicting stories emerging about Scott Morrison's involvement.

Yesterday Sky News revealed the new information which calls into question statements from the Prime Minister's Office that he knew nothing of a contract awarded without tender to a company run by close associates Scott Briggs and David Gazard.

The $80,000 contract was awarded in August to DPG Advisory Solutions by the Home Affairs Department and was the forerunner to a large prospective business venture called Quarantine Services Australia (QSA), which planned to provide quarantine services.