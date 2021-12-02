Note: the following story discusses abuse.

Rachelle Miller had an affair with Education Minister Alan Tudge when she was working as a media adviser for him in 2017 and has alleged the relationship was abusive -- emotionally and once physically. Tudge has strenuously rejected the allegations.

In a statement, Miller said she had reflected on the relationship in light of sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins’ damning report into parliamentary workplace culture, released yesterday, which found one in three parliamentary staffers had been sexually harassed while at work.