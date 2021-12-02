There are common themes among many of the independents candidates challenging incumbents in blue-chip Liberal seats. They are highly educated women with successful professional careers, campaigning on climate action and a federal integrity commission. They have all supported the Liberal Party at times but now believe moderate Liberal voters are looking elsewhere for a candidate to support.

Why are these women gearing up to disrupt Parliament? And what does the consistency of their profiles and messages say about the independent movement in Australia? Crikey spoke to three of them who have launched their campaigns: Zoe Daniel in Goldstein, Allegra Spender in Wentworth, and Kylea Tink in North Sydney.

Women in high places

A notable trend is that they are all overwhelmingly high-profile women. Daniel spent almost 30 years as a journalist with the ABC, Spender was the managing director of Australian fashion house Carla Zampatti, and Tink has extensive experience as CEO of various charities.