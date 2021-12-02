Perhaps the only certainty now is that there appears to be no limit to what some will say or allege or do to gain an advantage over a perceived enemy. Christian Porter, resignation statement, December 1, 2021

Indeed. There was certainly no limit to Christian Porter's willingness to inflict damage on Witness K and Bernard Collaery, driving an honourable, patriotic man who had served his nation in dangerous circumstances for decades to plead guilty to a vexatious charge of conspiracy, and stretching Collaery's trial out to absurd lengths. Along the way, Porter abandoned the requirement for the attorney-general to be a model litigant, instead engaging in so much delay that three different magistrates criticised his legal representatives.