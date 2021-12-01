Nine won the night from Seven and Ten, but the most noticeable development was the 73% surge in the size of the viewing audience on Ten for last night’s second soccer friendly between Australia and the US.

380,000 people watched nationally, up 161,000 from the 219,000 who watched the first match on Saturday night. There were 293,000 viewers in the metros and 87,000 in the regions. That’s good news for women’s sport and for Ten. Even though the numbers were low the game did well in the demos, especially 24 to 54.

It was also just 2000 more than the 378,000 who watched Perth win the WBBL final Saturday night on Seven -- the biggest audience for the WBBL. The sharp rise in viewing numbers is going to be repeated in 2023 when the Women’s World Cup is here and in NZ, with Australia a big chance.