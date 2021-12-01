Christian Porter’s so-called blind trust has received an official tick of approval, vindicating his strong stance for the privacy of people who wish to give hundreds of thousands of dollars to a sitting member of federal Parliament and not have their identities ever known, and exemplifying the Morrison government’s general policy of getting out of all our lives.

You’ll recall that in September the former attorney-general updated his entry in the registry of members’ interests, with the gloriously uninformative disclosure of “part contribution of my fees by a blind trust known as the Legal Services Trust. As a potential beneficiary I have no access to information about the conduct and funding of the trust.”

The Labor Party objected, making a formal complaint to the Standing Committee of Privileges and Members’ Interests, which duly investigated and has tabled its report.