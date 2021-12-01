Parliament House is Canberra isn't merely a "toxic workplace". In fact, looking at the revelations of the Jenkins report purely through the prism of the workplace is inadequate for conveying the enormity of what has been perpetrated in that building.

Parliament House may be a workplace, but it is one in which there is far less accountability or transparency than any other Australian workplace -- not to mention far greater power imbalances and far worse consequences for those who speak out.

Just ask Brittany Higgins, who had the office of the prime minister himself backgrounding against her partner for daring to raise her voice.