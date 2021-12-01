It feels like we here in the Crikey bunker have been bashing away endlessly on Christian politicians and their influence in government. And yet the more we know, the more it is apparent we don't know -- a little like falling down a rabbit hole with Donald Rumsfeld.

Secrecy, though, is the issue.

So much of the Christianisation of politics in Australia is cloaked in secrecy and enabled by special protections. The connections are by and large opaque to the outside world and to that extent they are anathema to democracy and the separation of church and state.