Any heist movie set in the pandemic era would have to be a farce. Those armoured trucks you see driving around? They’re largely empty. Don your balaclava, grab your steel-cutting saw, burst into one, and you’ll find a lot of unused space.

Why? We pay by card now. Or by phone. Companies collect cash only from the hardcore few who are yet to adapt. Cash use is in terminal decline.

“High cash users are more likely to be older, have lower household income, live in regional areas, and/or have limited internet access,” the Reserve Bank said.