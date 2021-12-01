Using targets to achieve gender balance among MPs and senators is a key recommendation of sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins’ scathing review into the toxic culture at Parliament House.
But despite Prime Minister Scott Morrison repeatedly referring to the “multi-party” process required to disrupt the dominance of Parliament’s “boys' club”, it’s his side of politics that lags well behind on gender parity.
Just a quarter of Liberal MPs across state and federal Parliaments are women.
