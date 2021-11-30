SEE YOU IN MY DREAMS

Corporations are already investing time and money in trying to advertise in people’s dreams. The vile Israeli surveillance company NSO is now in deep trouble, and rightly so. Hey, longer passwords really do work. So do planning restrictions — at forcing up house prices. Why Canada needs massive immigration to take advantage of opportunities created by climate change; and an international take on the three-Ps issue for ageing populations. And sorry, but the supply chain crisis won’t be over by Christmas.

THE ECONOMICS OF CLIMATE ACTION

Ditching fossil fuels will usher in a new era of energy price moderation. How will rising temperatures affect inflation? The productivity and crime consequences of increasing heat. Modelling of the costs of climate mitigation efforts overstates the net negative impacts. We should be talking about “carbon dividends” instead of carbon taxes.

BOOKS OF THE WEEK

For those putting summer reading lists together, I can strongly recommend Nicholas Whitlam’s Paris 1924: A Guide, which is full of fascinating detail even for the fully paid-up Francophile. Eagerly roaming the Paris of the early 1920s, a city still recovering from the war and progressively farewelling the titans of the Belle Epoque, Whitlam captures a city in transition and grappling with modernity — technological, cultural and social — before sporting fever grips the city.