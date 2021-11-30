Call it the Morrison paradox. Perhaps the least substantial three-year PM is suddenly among the most written about, with three book-length portraits and a handful of dedicated long-form essays all trying to get at the one big question: just who is this bloke?

It’s books like these that shape the accepted narrative. Chewing through them on the trot leads to a simple takeaway: he believes in nothing much, doesn’t know how to get there, and doesn’t really care. That’s the conclusion his biographers leave us.

They’re some of Australia’s best political writers with an inherent belief in the value of a political life. They’re eager to dissect his 20-odd years in politics for an inner core that explains his political success -- and with a hefty side-bet in case he wins the next election.