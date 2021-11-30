Sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins has handed down her review of parliamentary culture, finding one in three staffers have experienced sexual harassment while at work.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison responded to the report in a press conference which started just 15 minutes after the 456-page document, titled Set the Standard, was released, and an hour before Jenkins spoke publicly about the report.

It was a faster turnaround than expected for the Morrison government, which waited more than a year before responding to Jenkins' [email protected] report into workplace sexual harassment.