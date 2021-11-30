One of the striking features of this pandemic is the scale of global inequity. While differences were always expected, the extent to which rich countries have hoarded vaccines, for example, has surprised -- not least because we know that it’s against our self-interest to do so.

Well the chickens may be coming home to roost -- if not with Omicron (origin: sub-Saharan Africa) then with a subsequent variant that is more transmissible, more deadly and resistant to antibodies.

The strain reportedly developed in an immunocompromised patient. First of all we need to nix the argument that vaccination is irrelevant because this person may not have been eligible for the vaccine, or was vaccinated and had a "breakthrough" infection. This is wrong. The probability of infection, regardless of vaccination status, is lower the more people around them have been vaccinated. (Let’s not presume that just because it’s a developing nation infection protocols weren’t observed. African nations are, in fact, very good at this -- it’s how they stamped out ebola.)