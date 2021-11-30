We know of Prime Minister Scott Morrison's Pentecostal brothers in the government -- Brother Stuie (Stuart Robert) and Brother Matt (WA Senator Matt O'Sullivan) -- but what about Sister Anne?

Dr Anne Webster, a National Party MP from Victoria elected in 2019, has the plum role of chair of the federal Parliament's joint committee on human rights which is set to examine the government's contentious religious discrimination bill.

As chance would have it, Webster is a product of the Christian politician factory known as the Lachlan Macquarie Institute. In her first speech to Parliament, Webster paid tribute to her local pastors in Mildura, Bruce and Margaret Sharman of the Diggerland church, a self-described "vibrant" Pentecostal church affiliated with CRC Churches International, previously known as the Christian Revival Crusade.