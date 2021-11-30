Yes, ratings season may be officially over but Australia's (and the world's) favourite cattle dog is still rounding up a good-sized audience. The new episode of Bluey yesterday morning attracted 431,000 while the evening repeat drew in 330,000 for a total of 761,000 for the whole day, making it the winner.

Otherwise, we're entering the summer trough, with Nine taking the overall night from Seven, the ABC and Ten as the networks slouch into the warmer weather.

Regional top 5: Seven News, 547,000; Seven News 6.30, 526,000; 7pm ABC News 327,000; Nine News, 323,000, Nine News 6.30, 311,000.