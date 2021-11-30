Australian producers are bearing the disproportionate brunt of trade punishment from China compared with its strategic partners, and economists warn that the impact on export industries is an increasingly overlooked cost of our hostile relationship with Beijing.

Research conducted by James Laurenceson and Thomas Pantle from the Australia China Relations Institute at the University of Technology Sydney found Beijing’s retaliatory trade sanctions have hammered exporters in markets like wine and barley, and producers in the United States have taken advantage of the export gap.

Chinese imports of “disrupted goods” -- including beef, barley, wine and rock lobster -- were down US$12.6 billion between January and September, compared with the same period in 2019.